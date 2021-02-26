Dear Ed and Christopher, My deepest sympathy for your loss of your wonderful mother. I and my family have known the Kyles for 105 years, starting with my own father and the original Eddie Kyle at Kligerman Dairies, starting in 1916, and continuing to your father, Ed and on to you. I loved your mother and we will all miss her. All the best, Alan

