Kyle, Phyllis H., - 94, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at home. She was lifelong resident of the Atlantic City area and worked as a crossing guard for the City of Northfield, NJ for over 32 years. Prior to working as a crossing guard, she worked as a cashier for several prominent Movie Theaters in Atlantic City including the Hollywood Theater. Loved spending time with the family and close friends and especially her late husband Edward (2013) of 53 years of marriage and her grandchildren. She attended Atlantic City Schools and enjoyed trips to Lancaster, PA, and Lake George, New York. She is survived by her sons Christopher (Lynn) and Edward; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jenny) and Kristen Kyle. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery Pomona, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 26, 2021.