Phyllis H. Kyle
1926 - 2021
BORN
1926
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
1650 New Road
Northfield, NJ
Kyle, Phyllis H., - 94, of Northfield, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at home. She was lifelong resident of the Atlantic City area and worked as a crossing guard for the City of Northfield, NJ for over 32 years. Prior to working as a crossing guard, she worked as a cashier for several prominent Movie Theaters in Atlantic City including the Hollywood Theater. Loved spending time with the family and close friends and especially her late husband Edward (2013) of 53 years of marriage and her grandchildren. She attended Atlantic City Schools and enjoyed trips to Lancaster, PA, and Lake George, New York. She is survived by her sons Christopher (Lynn) and Edward; grandchildren, Jeffrey (Jenny) and Kristen Kyle. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery Pomona, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Feb. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery
Pomona, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc. - Northfield
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Ed and Christopher, My deepest sympathy for your loss of your wonderful mother. I and my family have known the Kyles for 105 years, starting with my own father and the original Eddie Kyle at Kligerman Dairies, starting in 1916, and continuing to your father, Ed and on to you. I loved your mother and we will all miss her. All the best, Alan
Alan Kligerman
March 1, 2021
County HR Staff
February 27, 2021
I´m so very sorry to hear about Phyllis passing, she was such a dear friend to my mother. Rest In Peace
Debbie Ferrie Folsom
February 27, 2021
Thinking of you always and prayers to your family. You were always there so w could keep on patrol. Rest in peace!!!
William A. Stephens, III (Sgt Ret.) & Donna, Mandeville LA.
February 26, 2021
