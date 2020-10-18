Marshall, Phyllis M., - 95, of Linwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13th with her loving family by her side. Born in Linwood on August 26, 1925, to the late Henry and Clara (nee Walker) Wolfbrandt, she was a graduate of Pleasantville High School Class of 1943. She married her high school sweetheart, James H. Marshall, of Pleasantville, and raised a family of five children. She was then employed by and subsequently retired from, the Prudential Insurance Company after 25 years of service as an underwriting supervisor. She had many interests which included quilting with the South Shore Stitchers, as well as with her friends at the Linwood Library. She was a long-time active member of the Linwood Historical Society and a local antique club. As a devout Catholic, volunteering her skills at Our Lady of Sorrows church office for many years was very important to her. She also enjoyed reading, cross-stitching, needlepoint, and swimming at the MRA Swim Club. Phyllis is survived by her loving husband of 75 years, James H. "Jimmy" Marshall, as well as her children, Leslee Hackett (Bobby), Lynn Dennis (Jim), James H. Marshall Jr. (Joan), Lisa Bashert (Beth), Tim Marshall (Maritza), 10 grandchildren, and 11 great­grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sisters, Elsie Thompson, Mildred Perry, and Dorothy Hughes. A viewing will be held on Monday, October 19th, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 20th at Our Lady of Sorrows RC Church, Linwood. Burial to follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 18, 2020.