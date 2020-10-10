Chainey, Pierre Ambrose, - 67, of Pleasantville, away suddenly on Monday, October 5th, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he spent most of his youth in Atlantic City and the surrounding area. He settled in South Plainfield, New Jersey in 1997. There he raised two sons, Noah and Solomon, with his wife of 24 years, Kim (Ruffin). Pierre was a military veteran, having served in the Air Force National Guard. He was also a skilled tradesman in many areas of construction including electrical, plumbing, and carpentry, as well as auto mechanics. He could fix just about any machine made by man and spent his later years as a general handyman. He was self taught in building computers, computer networking, and building car engines. Pierre enjoyed fishing, being by the ocean, scouring flea markets for tools and building materials, and watching movies. He was a very friendly person, drawing conversations from strangers every place he went. He was always very generous and willing to help out anyone, whether monetarily, or by using his mechanical skills. He had a good sense of humor, and a positive outlook on life that could ease the most difficult of situations. He was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. In addition to his family named above, he also leaves behind a son, Pierre Jr. (Marie), three daughters, Aisya, D'Andra (Mother Andrea) & Shamia (Mother Queenesther), a sister, Deborah Chainey, brothers, Ronald Chainey (Wife Ramona), Vincent Chainey (Wife Olga), and grandchildren, Pierre III, Payton, Aisyan, Paris, Persia, Julia, Reau, London, and Amor. Funeral services will be private, under the direction of Legacy Funeral Services, Morristown.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2020.