Macauda, Pietro Sr. 68, - of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., unexpectedly passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at home. He was born in Pozzallo Sicily. He resided there until the age of 16 when he departed from Sicily and arrived in Germany to work in an automobile factory. At the age of 18 his father Carmelo brought him to America to begin the "American Dream." Pietro and his parents (Carmelo and Iolanda) owned Conca D'oro Pizzeria and Restaurant, in Little Egg Harbor during the 70's and 80's. He met the love of his life there, Mary Elizabeth White (Macauda) on February 27, 1972. He spent the next 47 years together with her until she passed away in December of 2019. He was a member of St. Theresa R.C. Church, Little Egg Harbor and Italian American Club. He was also a member of the infamous McDonald's Breakfast Club (aka The Office.) Pietro was very passionate about his garden and was known for his large italian squash "cucuzza." He adored his two grandchildren Cooper and Emerson Macauda and his six cats (Wheezie, Fifi, Chloe, Lulu, Stella and last but not least Cotton. He was an avid Italian Serie A Soccer fan of Juventus FC. He also bled "Azzurri" blue for his Italian National Soccer Team. Despite the distance between Pietro and his homeland, he carried his parents, brother, sister, nieces, nephews and other friends and family close to his heart. He took it upon himself to help financially support his brother Raffaelle during his university studies until he graduated. Pietro was extremely proud of his brother when he attended the Italian Navy Academy in Livorno, Italy. He later became an officer in the Navy-Coast Guard where he obtained the rank of Captain. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Macauda, and father Carmelo Macauda. Pietro is survived by his son Pietro Macauda Jr. of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and daughter Iolanda Macauda, of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., mother Iolanda Macauda of Pozzallo, Sicily, brother Raffaele Macauda of Pozzallo, Sicily and sister Rose (Macauda) Lorefice of Pozzallo, Sicily. He has many nieces and nephews who he cherished here and abroad. Pietro Sr. will be dearly missed. Noi to vogliamo siempre bene per tutta la vita. Visitation will be Monday, June 28, from 7-9 PM, and Tuesday, June 29, from 10 AM-12 PM, followed by a service at 12 Noon, at WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. Burial will follow in West Creek Cemetery, Willets Ave., West Creek. For condolences, flowers and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
