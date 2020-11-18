Braun, Presley Thomas, - 22, of Cape May Court House, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Presley was born on July 22, 1998, to Tom and Lisa Braun. He was a 2016 graduate of Middle Township High School where he was a dedicated member of their golf team. He recently graduated from the University of Alabama earning a Bachelors Degree in Finance in the spring of 2020. Presley has worked for USA POOLS, LLC in Avalon, NJ for 5 years and was recently promoted to Project Manager. Presley was the most positive, upbeat person you could ever meet. People were drawn to him for his magnetic personality and infectious smile. His favorite thing was to be around his family and friends. As much as his friends meant to him, his Dad was probably the only person that he'd drop all other plans for to do something with. Presley and his father had an incredible bond of respect and love. Presley also enjoyed golf. He was a Junior Member at Stone Harbor Golf Club. He also loved to go on vacations and spend time with his family. He came into this world happy and left this world happy. We were all blessed to have him for 22 short years. Along with his parents, he is survived by his three sisters: Samantha -18, Sophia -16 & Gabrielle -13; four grandparents; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to pay respects at a time of remembrance at Stone Harbor Golf Club, 905 Rt. 9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210, on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. Please dress appropriately for outdoor weather, masks are required, and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in his honor Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro, 100 East Main Street, Whitesboro, NJ 08252. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 18, 2020.