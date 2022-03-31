Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
Rachelle Lynn Loughney
FUNERAL HOME
Raffeo - DiCecco Memorial Home
19 East Germantown Pike (at Hannah Ave.)
Norristown, PA
Loughney, Rachelle Lynn, - 67, of West Norriton, PA, died peacefully on February 28, 2022. A beloved and devoted mother and grandmother, she loved her sons and granddaughter more than anything else in life. Born in Atlantic City, NJ, Rachelle grew up in Linwood and Somers Point and attended Mainland High School. Known affectionately as Beanie to her family, she lit up every room with her smile. She worked many years in the casino industry before moving to New York and then retiring to Pennsylvania. There, she enjoyed peaceful days gardening and watching the river with her best friend and partner Gary. Rachelle was predeceased by her youngest son Steven F. Loughney Jr. and is survived by her oldest son Justin Skyler Daniels, daughter-in-law Penelope and granddaughter Skylar Elizabeth Daniels, her mother Antoinette and brothers Albert, Richard, Ross & Jeff Hurley, plus many nieces and nephews, as well as lifelong friends Pattie and Susan. A private ceremony will be held this summer on the Atlantic City beach she loved so much.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.
