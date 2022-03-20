Menu
Ralph Edward Maybin
Maybin, Ralph Edward (Pop), - 91, of Galloway, NJ passed away March 16, 2022, after a brief illness surrounded by his loving family. Ralph was born December 9, 1930, to Thelma and Frances Maybin in Atlantic City NJ. After Ralph graduated from Atlantic City vocational/technical high school in 1949, he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving most of his time in Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged and went on to join the Painters Local Union until retirement in 1992. In 1958, he married the love of his life, Joan, and had two beautiful daughters. Ralph was predeceased by his mother and father; his sister, Delores; his brother, Frank; his sister, Dale; and son-in-law, Harry. He is survived by his wife, Joan, who thought he hung the moon; his daughters, Joan (Len) and Jean, who knew he hung the moon; his four granddaughters, Heather Lynn, Lisa, Autumnrose and Ashley; his five great-grandchildren, Hector, Gunner, Everleigh, Hendrix, and Aria; his sister, Frances; his brother, Jack; and many nieces and nephews. Ralph was an avid fan of the New York Yankees. After his retirement, he enjoyed many happy years tending to his garden that attracted many birds that he enjoyed watching, feeding, and nurturing. He enjoyed building miniature sail boats and doll houses for his loved ones. He will be missed beyond measure. A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 12:30 to 1:30 pm with a service at 1:30 pm at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway 609-641-0001. Military honors will immediately follow. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 20, 2022.
