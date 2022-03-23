Messick, Ralph R., - 73, of North Cape May, NJ, passed away March 20, 2022. He was born in Chicago, IL to the late Raymond and Jane Messick. Ralph worked as an LPN for various nursing homes in Cape May County. He loved to cook, ride motorcycles, and horses.
Ralph is survived by his daughter Heather (Tom) Messick; siblings: Robert (Beth) Messick, Lisa (Robert) Taylor, Karen (Robert) Affa, and Paul (Paula) Messick; grandchildren: Cris, Mickela, Summer Rain, and Alyssa; and many nieces and nephews. Services are private. Donations may be made in Ralph's name to Starfish Equine Rescue, 311 Hagen Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210 or at www.starfishequinerescue.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 23, 2022.