Morano, Ralph A., - 86, of Hammonton, devoted family man and former Hammonton mayor, passed away peacefully at the age of 86 on Monday, March 22nd, 2021 at home with his family by his side. Raised in his family's home at the corner of Weymouth and South Egg Harbor roads, Ralph graduated in 1953 from Hammonton High School, where he was a three-sport athlete and football team co-captain as a senior. He continued his education at Stuvvesant School for Boys, a prep academy in Warrenton, Va. After an honorable discharge from the U.S Army in 1958, Morano returned to Hammonton and played for Hammonton Brewers semi-pro football team, finishing his career as coach and general manager of the Hammonton Bakers in 1965. It also was around this time that he joined the family business, James Morano and Sons Paper and Cleaning Supplies. He served as Executive Vice President, working alongside his brothers – each sharing roles as warehouse foremen, salesmen, drivers and managers -- for 40 years before retiring in 2004. He was elected to Hammonton Town Council in 1982 and would eventually serve eight terms over the course of three decades. He was elected mayor in 1996, serving one term. Other public service positions included Chair of the Hammonton Municipal Utilities Authority and member of the Atlantic County Ethics Board. Morano was a proud member of the Hammonton Lions Club for 42 years. Aside from public service, his passions included thoroughbred and harness horseracing, watching Philadelphia's sports teams (particularly the Eagles) and gathering each morning for breakfast with good friends. An avid horseman, Ralph owned several thoroughbreds through his partnership in Shamong Farms and later Manhattan Stables. Retirement gave Ralph the time for his greatest passion: spending time with his wife and family, traveling the area year-round to watch his grandchildren play a variety of sports for their high school, club and college teams. He is predeceased by parents James and Jennie, brothers James, Michael, Anthony and Rocco Morano and sisters Mary Thurston, Carmella Washburn, Rita Farrell and Gladys Pilman. Surviving are his devoted wife Lois (nee Daily); his two sons Ralph and his wife Claudine of Moorestown, NJ; Greg and his wife Doobie of Hammonton, NJ; his brother John Morano and his wife Marge of Hammonton; and sister-in-law Anna Morano of Hammonton. He was loving grandfather of Gregory, Kasey, Maddie, Mason, Alec, and Eric Morano. Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Saturday Mach 27, 2021 from 9:30am – 12:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home 102 N. Third St. Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered 12:30pm at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish – St. Joseph Church 3rd & French Streets Hammonton, NJ. Entombment will follow in Greenmount Cemetery 124 S. First Rd. Hammonton, NJ. Donations may be made in Ralph's memory to the Hammonton Lions Club c/o Arthur Orsi 345 E. Pleasant St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. To share a condolence, please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 24, 2021.