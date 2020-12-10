Menu
Ralph Passarelli
Passarelli, Ralph, - 106, of Mays Landing, passed away on 6 December 2020. He was a resident of Mays Landing for over 80 years. Ralph was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Margaret. He served under General Patton during WW II. Ralph managed and owned the Mizpah Toy Company and the Garden State Toy Company in Mizpah NJ for over 50 years. He enjoyed raising his family, working, and gardening. Ralph and Margaret raised two sons. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He leaves behind his sons Michael A Passarelli and his wife Harriet, and Ralph W Passarelli Jr., grandson Ralph W Passarelli III, and his wife Christine, granddaughter Meredith Ann Jefferson and her husband Matt, two great-granddaughters Ella and Ava, and three great-grandsons Bryce, Luke, Eli. Due to Covid, services will be private. Info. & Condolences at www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Hi Harriett so sorry to hear of the loss of your Father in Law. I know the feeling of losing a loved one. May God give you comfort during this time.
Frenchie
December 10, 2020
