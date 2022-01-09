Phillip, Ralph, - 87, of Pleasantville, went home to be with his beloved Lord and Saviour on January 3rd, 2022. Born in Scarborough Tobago on December 1, 1934 to (deceased) Eric Phillip and (deceased) Catherine Phillip. He is survived by his daughter Erica Phillip and Son Angus Phillip. His grandchildren Acquinn Phillip, Aaliyah Phillip, Sabrina Phillip, Antonia Phillip, De'jane Dillon, Prince Williams, Jasmin Williams, Mercedes Williams, Emily Dillon, and great grandson Zuriel. As well as his numerous nieces and nephews. Ralph was deeply loved by his family and friends. He devoted the majority of his life as the rock of the family, always making sure they had everything they needed. His hard work blessed generations down and he continued to be the backbone of the family. He will be deeply missed. His smile and loving spirit will forever be remembered. Ralph lives on in our hearts forever. Viewing will be held on Wednesday January 11th, 2022 from 9:30AM through 10:30 AM at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, New Jersey. A mass of Christian burial will be held at 11AM at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish,1421 New Road, Northfield, New Road. Interment to follow at Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.