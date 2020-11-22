On behalf of my sisters and myself, I wish to extend our sympathy to Ralph´s loving family. Ralph and our mother, Billie Raye, worked together for many years in the Brigantine school system as administrators. They shared their passion for excellence in education, and touched many students´, teachers´ and the parents´ hearts together and separately, recognizing the "good" in every child within the school system. Ralph and his band played at my wedding in 1979; my sisters and I knew "Mr. Levin" well also. His kindness , endearing smile, and good nature will be missed by his friends and family. Peace be with you now and always, Mr. Levin!

Marlysa Raye- Jacobus November 22, 2020