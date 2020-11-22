Levin, Ralph Robert , - 94, of Margate, passed away on Saturday, November 21, a loving father of his four boys and their families. Ralph was born to Joseph and Frances Levin in Atlantic City, New Jersey on July 25, 1926. Ralph graduated Atlantic City High School in 1943 and then proudly enlisted in the United States military in 1944, honorably serving in the United States Army during World War II. Ralph lived a life in which he pursued his passions. One of his passions was education. At the conclusion of the war, through the GI Bill, Ralph attended the University of Kentucky at Transylvania at which he earned a Bachelor's degree in education. Subsequently, he attended Temple University, where he earned a Master's degree in education and completed all course work, but his dissertation, for his doctorate. He then returned to the Shore and became a teacher at Granville Avenue School in Margate, New Jersey, where he fast earned a reputation as an excellent teacher and entertainer, as he would drink raw eggs in front of his class to interject humor and break up the tension of the classroom. In 1970, Ralph was hired as the superintendent of schools for the Brigantine, New Jersey School District, where he served until his retirement in 1987. Even after retirement, he was active in the Superintendents' and Teachers' Associations until his passing. Another passion of Ralph's was music. Ralph mastered the saxophone at a young age and later also learned to play the clarinet and flute. Upon his return to the Shore, Ralph was a dedicated educator during the day, but would then often play with his various bands all night at famous Atlantic City venues, such as the 500 Club and Club Harlem. When the club dates slowed down, Ralph began to play weddings, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, retirement parties, street fairs, and even at retirement homes. He simply loved to play, and he played publicly almost to the end. Ralph was passionate about many other things, such as exercise, socializing, and religion. Ralph was an avid jogger throughout his years at the Shore, logging thousands of miles on the Ventnor/Atlantic City Boardwalk. He had a busy social calendar, going out on the town, actively participating in local organizations like the Margate Republican Club (even though he was true to his often-stated declaration that he was an independent and supported the best candidates), and international organizations, like Mensa. And, he passionately believed in the Jewish religion, attending synagogue on many Friday nights and supporting Jewish organizations, such as Jewish War Veterans. Without question, however, Ralph was most passionate about his family. He constantly expressed his love for and pride in his four boys, Selwyn, Michael, Joseph, and Mark, and their families, who all will miss his smile, unique sense of humor, intelligence, support, and love. Ralph was predeceased in death by his parents, Joseph and Francis. He is survived by those four boys and their families: Selwyn and his wife, Sam, and his children, Levi and Cody, and his grandchildren, Zekiel, Athena, and Zoe; Michael and his daughter, Natalie; Joseph and his wife, Kirsten, and their three children, Bess, Mo, and Charlie; and, Mark and his wife, Lauren, and their two children, Samuel and Haley. He also is survived by his caregiver, Katrina Vidal, who really helped him live a vibrant life for the last nine years. In light of the pandemic, a private funeral service was held for his immediate family on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 12 noon. A video of the service and condolences may be offered at www.jsgfunerals.com
. In lieu of any flowers, please consider making a donation to any educational or veteran's organization in Ralph's memory. Arr. by J.S, Goldstein Funeral Home and Monuments Inc. Mays Landing.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.