Nammour, Randa S., - 57, of Pleasantville, born in Jordan. Went home to be with our Lord on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones. She is survived by her loving husband, Saqer; her sons Fares (wife Maria) and Sammy (wife Monica), her beloved Daughter Theresa, her two grandchildren Sofia and Nicholas, 6 brothers and their families, numerous cousins, family members and friends. She will be deeply missed. Viewing and Prayers will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM and Maronite Catholic Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 11 AM at Our Lady Star of the East 25 W. Blackhorse Pike Pleasantville, NJ 08232. Interment will be held at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Our Lady Star of the East Church; the church that she help build. May her soul rest in eternal peace with our loving Lord. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.