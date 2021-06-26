Leek, Randy R., - of Egg Harbor City, NJ went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was predeceased by his mother, Lois Leek Minney; his father, Jesse Leek; his sister, Bonnie Bakely; his brother-in-law, Bill Bakely; his maternal grandparents, Sue and Emil Klingenberg; and his paternal grandparents, Bessie and Merritt Leek. Randy was a resident of the Odessa Group Home, who he considered to be part of his family. Randy enjoyed many interests including, old cars, word searches, watching and rooting for all Philadelphia sports teams, going on outings with his friends, and visiting family. Randy had a kind heart and made friends wherever he went. Randy is survived by his step-father, Robert Minney; his sisters, Sue Leek (Grace) and Heather Vaughn (Rick); his niece, Shannon Leek; his nephews, Kyle and Adam Vaughn; his aunt, Judith Baxter; and his cousin, Brett Baxter. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 28th at 10:00 am with service to follow at 11:00 am at Wimberg Funeral Home of Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at the Lower Bank Cemetery. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 26, 2021.