It´s hard to describe Chief as he was like a second Dad to me. I first met him when I was 5 years old, he and Betty Ann were so good to me and my family. Many trips together, sports, family bbqs...the Brown´s are family and Chief was such a special man. He always had a smile, wanted to know about how you were and genuinely cared. I sure wish I could thank him for who he was and how he treated me. I´m so sorry Betty Ann, Kenny, Scott and the entire extended family as Caoe May lost a Titan. #RIPCHIEF, never forgotten, thanks for being such a gentleman and supporter of everything we ever did as kids and adults.

Brady Bonner September 23, 2021