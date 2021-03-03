Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Press of Atlantic City
The Press of Atlantic City Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Raymond C. Gaskill
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Gaskill, Raymond C., - 88, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ passed on Feb 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ. Raymond graduated from Atlantic City High School/Vocational School. He was a member of the Sea Horse Lancers and the Drum and Bugle Corps. Raymond served in the Army during the Korean War. He was very involved in many things such as; a former member the Big Brothers of America, a foster parent, a former Chairman of EHT, a Juvenile Conference Committee Chief, Founder of the EHT Rescue Squad and the 6th District Rescue Squad, a member of the EHT School Board, Director of Transportation of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District, Defensive Driving Instructor and multiple casinos. Before his retirement, he volunteered with the International Rescue Committee helping to relocate and house families during natural disasters and war. Raymond was also an active member VFW Post 220, Mays Landing, NJ. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ransom and Irene; his eight brothers, George, Frank, Ronald, Ransom, Herbert, Bernard, Charles, and Robert. Raymond is survived by his wife, Alyce; his children, Karen Otepka, Donna Hiller (Denny), Kimberly Deal (Wayne), Raymond Gaskill (Christine), Charles Gaskill (Tammy), Matthew Gaskill, and Raymond Parker (MaryLou); his brother, Michael; his 13 grandchildren; and his 12 great grandchildren and one on the way. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 5th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with services being held at 11:00 am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Donations may be made to the VFW Post 220 in Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences, directions and live stream link, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.

Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Mar
5
Service
11:00a.m.
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road, Galloway, NJ
Mar
5
Interment
Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery
Estell Manor, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
9 Entries
So sorry for your loss, my condolences to the Gaskell Family.
Michaelangelo Ricci
March 7, 2021
Rest In Peace Ray. Heaven is welcoming another wonderful Angel. Best neighbor ever! Alyce, if there´s anything at all we can do, please don´t hesitate. We love you!
Tina , Harry & Family
March 4, 2021
We were so sorry to hear of Raymond´s passing. Sincere condolences to you all.
Judy Saylor
March 3, 2021
Sending my heartfelt prayers to the Gaskill Family. I am so sorry for your loss. Mr Gaskill was an amazing man in more ways than words can express . He was an amazing loving family man who found ways to extend that love to so many others in so many ways through the years. My son and I were blessed mightily by Mr Gaskill and his wife Alyce years ago in a way I will always remember with love and appreciation. I know he will be missed so very much. He is in The Lord's loving arms now. May The Lord comfort your family at this difficult time.
Erin (Cottrill) Koons
March 3, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss , I worked with him many many years ago .... he was such a kind , sincere family man .... God will keep you all close to Him as you say goodbye ... for now
Amy
March 3, 2021
I am truly sorry. I confused Mr. Gaskill with another Mr. Gaskill. Still sincere condolences to family. You can remove my messages.
Joan Vaino Conn
March 3, 2021
I attended ACHS Tech, graduated 1970. Mr. Gaskill was a very pleasant and kind man. Sincere Condolences to the family.
Joan Vaino Conn
March 3, 2021
My sincerest condolences to Ray's family. I remember him from Youngs Skating rink in Ventnor when we were young. Used to see him outside his house once in awhile when I was on my way to my sister-in-laws house .
Fran Guenther Brewin
March 3, 2021
may you rest in peace your friend john
John m DERITIS sr
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 9 of 9 results