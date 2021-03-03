Sending my heartfelt prayers to the Gaskill Family. I am so sorry for your loss. Mr Gaskill was an amazing man in more ways than words can express . He was an amazing loving family man who found ways to extend that love to so many others in so many ways through the years. My son and I were blessed mightily by Mr Gaskill and his wife Alyce years ago in a way I will always remember with love and appreciation. I know he will be missed so very much. He is in The Lord's loving arms now. May The Lord comfort your family at this difficult time.

Erin (Cottrill) Koons March 3, 2021