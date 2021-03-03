Gaskill, Raymond C., - 88, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ passed on Feb 27, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Atlantic City, NJ. Raymond graduated from Atlantic City High School/Vocational School. He was a member of the Sea Horse Lancers and the Drum and Bugle Corps. Raymond served in the Army during the Korean War. He was very involved in many things such as; a former member the Big Brothers of America, a foster parent, a former Chairman of EHT, a Juvenile Conference Committee Chief, Founder of the EHT Rescue Squad and the 6th District Rescue Squad, a member of the EHT School Board, Director of Transportation of the Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District, Defensive Driving Instructor and multiple casinos. Before his retirement, he volunteered with the International Rescue Committee helping to relocate and house families during natural disasters and war. Raymond was also an active member VFW Post 220, Mays Landing, NJ. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ransom and Irene; his eight brothers, George, Frank, Ronald, Ransom, Herbert, Bernard, Charles, and Robert. Raymond is survived by his wife, Alyce; his children, Karen Otepka, Donna Hiller (Denny), Kimberly Deal (Wayne), Raymond Gaskill (Christine), Charles Gaskill (Tammy), Matthew Gaskill, and Raymond Parker (MaryLou); his brother, Michael; his 13 grandchildren; and his 12 great grandchildren and one on the way. A visitation will be held on Friday, March 5th from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with services being held at 11:00 am at Wimberg Funeral Home, 211 E. Great Creek Rd, Galloway, 609-641-0001. Interment will immediately follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Donations may be made to the VFW Post 220 in Mays Landing, NJ. For condolences, directions and live stream link, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 3, 2021.