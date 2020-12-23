Menu
Raymond Thomas Hugg
Hugg, Raymond Thomas, - 87, of Tuckerton, NJ, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Southern Ocean Medical Center. He was born in Riverside, NJ, moving to Tuckerton when he was 5 years old. Ray was enlisted in the National Guard US Army Reserve for 5 years, and US Army for 2 years. He was honorably discharged from the US Army in 1959. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 393 Camden for 35 years. One of his first jobs that he always talked proudly about was working on the Walt Whitman Bridge! He was a member of the old Pulaski Gun Club, Redman Lodge #61, Manahawkin Antlers Club, Inc., and St. Theresa Church. After retirement, He and his twin brother Ralph owned and operated West Clams in Tuckerton for many years, handed down from their stepfather Rodger West. He and his twin brother Ralph were known as "tough guys" in Tuckerton. Raymond was a true "Bayman", which started in his teens working his step father's boat business near the end of South Green Street. He and his brothers built garveys in the old West Clam house. He built his own house on 3rd Avenue in Tuckerton for his family, and was self-proclaimed "Mayor of Third Avenue." Ray will be remembered for his love of hunting, fishing & clamming; his carpenter skills; winemaking; enjoyed watching Phillies & Eagles games; enjoyed the Kentucky Derby & Super Bowl; enjoyed watching his sons golf, and the love for his name and his family. Ray is predeceased by his mother, Helen West; father Albert Hugg; stepfather Rodger West; twin brother Ralph Hugg, brothers Albert Hugg & Joseph West; and many other family members. He is survived by his wife Yvonne (Vonnie) Hugg, son Thomas Hugg & wife Kelly Hugg, of Manahawkin, NJ, son William Hugg & life partner Nancy White, of West Chester, PA, and son Raymond Hugg, wife Janet Hugg & grandchildren, of Barnegat, NJ, and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to be announced. Please send donations to The Tuckerton Historical Society. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Glad I was able to see Ray in March . He always had a nice smile on his face. Hugs and prayers for you Vonnie and the boys and Casey too
Vivian Mott
December 26, 2020
Vonnie, Billy and Tommy: I am so sorry for your loss. Ray was a really nice man and I am sure a great dad and husband. He will always be close to your heart. Prayers for all of you.
Mary Lloyd
December 24, 2020
Dear Ray, you will be greatly missed! How could we forget your love for nature and on and given day depending which way the wind blowing u could tell us what bird would be flying over! Well now u have flown home. Till we meet again rest in Gods grace!!!
Gerri Cunningham
December 23, 2020
