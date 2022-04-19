Johnson, Raymond William, - 83, of Ocean City, passed peacefully on April 12, 2022 in Ocean City, NJ, ending a valiant battle with Parkinson's Disease. Ray was born in Camden, NJ and spent his early childhood in Maple Shade before the family moved to Atco during his high school years. Ray enlisted in the United States Navy in 1956 and was commissioned to work with nuclear submarines. He ended his service in 1962 and subsequently held positions at several regional concrete companies where he oversaw the testing and quality control of materials. Upon retirement, Ray enjoyed playing golf and cheering on his Philadelphia Eagles. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Ray is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marlynn; three children, Raymond Johnson III (Karen), Janice Gray, and Kathleen Fischer; three brothers, Robert, William, and Frances Johnson and sister, Anna Slingbaum; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his brother Joseph Johnson. His Funeral Service will be offered on Monday, April 25th at 12 noon from The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ where friends may call from 11 am until the time of service. Burial will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ. The family wishes to extend gratitude to the nurses and aids at The Shores at Wesley Manor and Holy Redeemer Hospice. In lieu of flowers, a Tribute Page in honor of Raymond for donations to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
has been established @ https://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=2323&np=true
. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 19, 2022.