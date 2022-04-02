Kollman, Raymond, - 63, of Pomona, NJ passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022, from fighting a long battle with cancer. Born in Somers Point NJ, Raymond grew up in Pleasantville, NJ and he graduated from Pleasantville High in 1976. Raymond lived in Absecon, NJ before moving to Pomona over 26 years ago with his family. Raymond was a fifth-generation pastry chef working along with his dad in the family business until his dad passed and the business closed. He worked at a few other establishments and moved on to another trade of being a EMT. He became director of EMS in Atlantic City. He moved on to the car business and became the Business Manager for the Burns Kull Auto group working for Burns Honda in Marlton for over 20 years and enjoyed his job. He also loved spending time with his family, going fishing, going on cruises, and vacationing. He also enjoyed seeing lighthouses with his wife. Raymond was predeceased by his parents Francis and Beulah and his stepfather Robert Jones. He is survived by his loving wife Beth Anne Kollman. His siblings Francis Kollman (Sharon) of Glen Arm, Md. Ronald Kollman (Charmaine) of Somers Point, NJ. His children Nicholas Kollman (Kimberly) of Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Tara Kollman of Galloway, NJ, Megan Kollman of Galloway, NJ. Grandchildren Raymond J. Adams, Gianna Tremont, Brayden Kollman, Brittany Tremont, Matthew Shoemaker, Tyler Kollman, Makayla Kollman. He loved his many nieces and nephews. His one special long time friend Jackie Howell. His amazing co-workers and his incredible boss James McCormick. His little furbabies Raina and Kalei. Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, April 3rd, 2022, from 2-4pm with a Funeral Service beginning at 3:45pm at Maxwell Funeral Home 160 Mathistown Rd. Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 2, 2022.