Wetzel, Sr., Raymond W., - 81, of Newtonville, passed away Sunday December 6, 2020 at the Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, NJ. He was born in Phila. PA, he lived in Williamstown, NJ for many years before moving to Newtonville in 2002. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962. Ray worked for the NJ Transit for over 54 years as a mechanic and bus driver at the Maple Shade, Camden, Washington Twp. and Egg Harbor branches. He is predeceased by his wife Joan E. (nee Smith) and daughters Gail F. DiPasquale and Kimberly Wetzel. He is survived by his son Raymond W. Wetzel, Jr. (Angelita) of Egg Harbor Twp. NJ, daughter Susan Watson (Albert) of Franklinville, NJ, his brother George Wetzel (Lydia) of Florida, Son in law Pete DiPasquale of Sweetwater, NJ, Brother in law Steven Smith of Blackwood, NJ and sisters in law Margaret Jones (Wilbert) of Virginia and Colleen Smith of Garden Lake, NJ. He is the loving grandfather of Patrick Wetzel and Justin Wetzel, Melissa DiPasquale, Peter DiPasquale (Cassandra), Maryanne DiPasquale, Tristan Watson and Tara Fleming (Anthony) and great grandfather of Tristan and Tara Watson and Lucas Anthony Fleming. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday December 9th, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at the Marinella Funeral Home, 102 N Third St. Hammonton, NJ 08037. Services will be held at 4:00pm. Burial will be held privately to the family. To share condolences please visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 8, 2020.