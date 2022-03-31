Bergeron, Rebecca Anne "Becki", - 57, of Egg Harbor Township, passed away with her loving family by her side at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Thursday, March 27, 2022. Becki was born in Somers Point, New Jersey and lived most of her life in Egg Harbor Township. Becki graduated from Absegami HS class of 83 and attended Atlantic Community College and Casino Career Institute. Becki worked as a dealer for close to 20 years as a dealer at Harrahs Casino in Atlantic City. Becki was also a dispatcher for the State of NJ and later worked for the Licensing Division at the Division of Gaming Enforcement. Becki was a member of Coastal Christian Church in Ocean City. She loved attending services and watched on-line when unable to attend services. Becki loved Jesus and seeked His guidance regularly. Becki loved to cook and bake for large parites, was an avid animal lover and a member of Cat Fanciers Association, where she was one of the top Egyptian Mau breeders in the world. In her younger years, she was a 4-H member and entered horse shows. Becki was also an olympic level gymnast as a child. Later, Becki loved spending time with her children which included taking them on regular trips to DisneyWorld and watching her two sons play ice hockey and attend Flyers games! If you knew Becki, you know her most favorite place to be was sitting on a beach with her toes in the sand. Becki is survived by her husband of 30 years Stephen. Her son Christopher Taylor, daughters Kelley Taylor Lea (Anthony), Rebecca Lynn and son Salvatore, Brothers Bruce Hutton of Maine and Barry Hutton. Also, her 3 grandsons Zachary, Xander and Jameson Lea. Also survived by her many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents William and Virginia Hutton. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. at the Scullville Fire House, memorial service at 7:00 p.m. located at 1708 Somers Point Road, Egg Harbor Township. A casual Beach Theme please join our family. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.