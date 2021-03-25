Berry, Rebecca R., - 65, of Galloway Twp., NJ passed away on March 18, 2021. Rebecca was born in Bridgeton, NJ to the late Leonard and Eva Rudderow and graduated from Bridgeton High School. Becky spent her life learning new jobs and skills and never stopped believing in the work that she did. She was devoted to raising her children, passing on knowledge of life lessons learned, and would always take a moment to stop and enjoy the feeling of sunshine on her face. Rebecca is survived by her three children: Timothy Berry, Marcie Russell, and Jonathan Berry. Two grandchildren: Tyler and Jessica and a great-granddaughter: Morgan. She is also survived by her brothers, Dan, Jim, and Glenn with multiple nieces and nephews and predeceased by her parents and sister, Lynn. Graveside services will be held at Dividing Creek Cemetery on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 at 11:00am. In following local/state protocols with limited gatherings, please maintain social distancing, masks are required. To email condolences and or tributes please visit www.hoffmanfuneralhomes.net
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 25, 2021.