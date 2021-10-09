Guess, Rebecca, - 71, of Bridgeton, Rebecca Sue "Becky" Guess, one of Bridgeton's longest tenured administrators and teachers passed away late Tuesday afternoon, October 5, 2021 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland following several months of declining health. She was 71 and a resident of Millville. Ms. Guess was born in Robinson, Illinois on November 6, 1949 to William G. and M. Jane (nee King) Guess. Her 50 years in the Bridgeton School System is the longest in the school's history. Her career included teaching in most of Bridgeton Public School buildings, serving as curriculum coordinator, assistant principal and principal. Her survivors include two brothers, William A. Guess (Nancy) of Plymouth Meeting, PA and Terry A. Guess of Bridgeton; nieces and nephews, Teresa Bush (Andrew), Jaclyn Ann Phillips (Ronald), William Guess III, Nicholas Guess, and Dana Guess; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many longtime and loving friends who she treated as family. Due to family concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, private funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton with Pastor David L. Strope of the West Park United Methodist Church officiating. Becky will be laid to rest in the Guess family lot at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. A public memorial service will be held to celebrate Ms. Guess' life at a day and time which will be announced at a later date. A recording of the private funeral services will be posted on Ms. Guess' obituary page once available. This recording can be accessed by visiting freitagfuneralhome.com
and clicking the link to view online services the bottom of Ms. Guess's obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Rebecca S. Guess Scholarship Fund, c/o the Bridgeton Board of Education, Attention: SBA Office, PO Box 657, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2021.