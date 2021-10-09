Menu
Rebecca Guess
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Freitag Funeral Home
137 West Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ
Guess, Rebecca, - 71, of Bridgeton, Rebecca Sue "Becky" Guess, one of Bridgeton's longest tenured administrators and teachers passed away late Tuesday afternoon, October 5, 2021 at Inspira Medical Center in Vineland following several months of declining health. She was 71 and a resident of Millville. Ms. Guess was born in Robinson, Illinois on November 6, 1949 to William G. and M. Jane (nee King) Guess. Her 50 years in the Bridgeton School System is the longest in the school's history. Her career included teaching in most of Bridgeton Public School buildings, serving as curriculum coordinator, assistant principal and principal. Her survivors include two brothers, William A. Guess (Nancy) of Plymouth Meeting, PA and Terry A. Guess of Bridgeton; nieces and nephews, Teresa Bush (Andrew), Jaclyn Ann Phillips (Ronald), William Guess III, Nicholas Guess, and Dana Guess; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind many longtime and loving friends who she treated as family. Due to family concerns regarding the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, private funeral services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home in Bridgeton with Pastor David L. Strope of the West Park United Methodist Church officiating. Becky will be laid to rest in the Guess family lot at Overlook Cemetery in Bridgeton. A public memorial service will be held to celebrate Ms. Guess' life at a day and time which will be announced at a later date. A recording of the private funeral services will be posted on Ms. Guess' obituary page once available. This recording can be accessed by visiting freitagfuneralhome.com and clicking the link to view online services the bottom of Ms. Guess's obituary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Rebecca S. Guess Scholarship Fund, c/o the Bridgeton Board of Education, Attention: SBA Office, PO Box 657, Bridgeton, NJ 08302.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 9, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Freitag Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My Condolences to the family, she was a very nice lady. She taught 2 of my 3 children @ Cherry Street Elementary School...
Rose Coleman
October 27, 2021
What an awesome lady, so dedicated and so caring. How sad that she has passed and how grateful I am to have known her. She had such a positive impact on my life. Prayers for her family.
Patti Wilson Franzoi
October 15, 2021
I enjoyed my years working with Becky. She loved her students, staff and most of all her dedication to education. You will be missed. May you find rest in the Lord until he comes to take you home. I pray for peace for your family .
Brenda Pfaff
Work
October 12, 2021
She will be missed. So grateful to have worked with her for almost 20 years. God bless. Her impact on so many lives is unmatched.
Linda Santiago
October 10, 2021
I had the honor of knowing Miss Becky only for a short time, but in that time she shared so many things with me, what a blessing that was. She lit up like a Christmas tree when she knew I had Shrivers salt water taffy or skittles for her. I will miss you dearly. Until we meet again.
Elizabeth Rescinito
October 8, 2021
