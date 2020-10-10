Orsatti, Rebecca "Becky", - of Atlantic City, passed away comfortably and peacefully on October 7th, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1948, in Atlantic City, NJ as the younger child of predeceased Herman and Freda Bobbins, both of Atlantic City. Becky is also predeceased by the love of her life and husband, Arnold Orsatti Jr. who she enjoyed many years with since 1971. Some of her most memorable and cherished times were spent at the family owned, Orsatti's Restaurant in Atlantic City. Becky is also predeceased by her older brother, Bruce Bobbins. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Lynn Orsatti as well as her cousins and great friends. Becky graduated from Atlantic City High School in 1966. Becky always knew she was born to sing and perform which was her hobby and passion. She performed in Lucille Russo's "Stars of Tomorrow," annual shows at the Garden Pier on the Atlantic City Boardwalk, and the Al Albert Show, just to name a few. Becky kicked off her professional career singing with the Paul Mann Orchestra in Atlantic City and made appearances in New York, Las Vegas, California, and New Mexico during her career. She especially loved singing within her hometown at casino events and at the Miss America Pageant and dedicated time to sing for wounded American veterans and various non-profit organizations. She served as treasurer of Atlantic City Musician's Association for 10 years. In 2006, Becky's husband, Arnie encouraged her to re-establish her professional career and fulfill her dream of recording her own CD, which she finished and dedicated in his memory when he passed away. In 2010, Becky won the title, Ms. New Jersey Senior America. Becky enjoyed competing in pageants and became very active with Ms. Senior America, New Jersey Senior America, and the New Jersey Cameo Club for years. She was also a board member of Atlantic City Day Nursery and she was a member of MBCA & Schultz-Hill Foundation as well as the South Jersey Epicurean Society. Becky could light up any room she entered and was always the life of the party. Her family and friends will always remember her as the glamorous, fun-loving, and kind person she always was. The burial and service will be private due to the current global pandemic and public health crisis. For those who may desire, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to AtlantiCare Foundation online or at 2500 English Creek Avenue, Building 600, Suite 601, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234 or to the Schultz-Hill Foundation online or at 1616 Pacific Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. Arrangements and care entrusted to Roth-Goldsteins' Memorial Chapel, Atlantic City. www.rothgoldsteins.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2020.