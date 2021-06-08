El, Regina, - 102, of Minotola, was born to the late Joseph and Nena Ball on October 16, 1918 in Westmoreland County, VA. She made her transition on May 31, 2021, to be united with our Lord and Savior. She worked at Ancora Psychiatric Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1982. During her retirement, she spent most of her leisure time working crossword puzzles and jigsaw puzzles. Regina was predeceased by nine siblings, Ozie, Earl, Harvey, Elvin, Iantha, Effie, Jessie, Hazel and Opal, her husband Salmon; her three children, Tecumseh, Roland and Tima and her three grandchildren, Lynell, Jeffery Jr., and James. She will be sadly missed by her children, Grant El (Cynthia), Vermell Curtis, Raymond O. Lewis, Sr. (Betty), Sadui Ravenna El (Katrina), Barata El (Liz), Faisal El (Crystal) and Curtis Lewis. In addition to mourning her death are 31 grandchildren, 43 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great-grandchildren, 3 nieces, 5 nephews and countless family and friends. Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 10:30 am in Jesus in the Midst Ministries, 340 S. Egg Harbor Road, Hammonton, NJ, where a viewing will be held from 9:00 am - 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Laurel Memorial Park, Egg Harbor Township. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton, NJ. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 8, 2021.