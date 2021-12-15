Menu
Regina Ann Scott-Layton
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
208 East Commerce Street
Bridgeton, NJ
Scott-Layton, Regina Ann, - 85, of Vineland, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. Regina was the devoted mother of seven children (3 deceased) Patrice, Patricia, and Donald, (surviving) Doris "Pye", Shelley, Robert (Denita), and Caryl. A host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, & Great-Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10 am to 11 am, there will be a Celebration of Life service from 11 am to 12:30 pm at First Union Baptist Church, 854 Jackson Rd, Newtonville, NJ 08346.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
First Union Baptist Church
854 Jackson Rd, Newtonville, NJ
Dec
18
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m. - 12:30p.m.
First Union Baptist Church
854 Jackson Rd, Newtonville, NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton
Sponsored by Edwards and Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Bridgeton.
Pye and family I am so sorry for your lost. May the Good Lord continue to be your strength in your time of need
Bernice Clements Lipford
December 16, 2021
