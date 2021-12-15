Scott-Layton, Regina Ann, - 85, of Vineland, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Dec. 9, 2021, surrounded by her family. Regina was the devoted mother of seven children (3 deceased) Patrice, Patricia, and Donald, (surviving) Doris "Pye", Shelley, Robert (Denita), and Caryl. A host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, & Great-Great Grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Saturday, December 18, 2021, from 10 am to 11 am, there will be a Celebration of Life service from 11 am to 12:30 pm at First Union Baptist Church, 854 Jackson Rd, Newtonville, NJ 08346.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Dec. 15, 2021.