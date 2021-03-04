One of my memorable moments of my Pop- Pop was when we were kids. Every time we would go to his house the first thing he would do is show us the cuckoo clock. He would tell us he has to "wake him up". even as we got older we always wanted to see the cuckoo bird, it was just something he always did with us. When we would go somewhere he would always take the scenic route because it was prettier and a nice ride. I will Miss You Pop-Pop but I know your with Mom-Mom now and she can finally see your great smile again.

Tonya Fenske Grandchild March 5, 2021