Fehrenbach, Reinhold K., - 93, of Northfield, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 28, 2021, following complications from a fall in January. Ron was born in Woodbury on October 3, 1927, and resided in Westville until he moved to Northfield with his beloved wife Francine after they were married on June 14, 1950. Ron graduated from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) and was an 8th grade math and science teacher at Pleasantville Junior High for 36 years. Ron loved riding dirt bikes and motorcycles with his friends and traveling across the country. He and his family spent summers vacationing in their Pocono home. Ron also loved woodworking and he especially loved making clocks in all sizes and shapes and shared them with family and friends. Anyone that knew Ron fell in love with his kind and generous spirit. Ron is survived by his four sons, Michael, David (Linda), Paul (Diane), Karl (Jami), 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Reinhold Sr. and Mary, his wife Francine, and sister Miriam. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Reinhold at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road, and Infield Ave, Northfield Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 6 to 8PM and on Wednesday, March 10, from 12 Noon to 1 PM at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (St Bernadette Church) 1421 New Rd, Northfield NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 PM. Burial will be private. To share your fondest memory of Reinhold please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 4, 2021.