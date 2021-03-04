Menu
Reinhold K. Fehrenbach
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue
Northfield, NJ
Fehrenbach, Reinhold K., - 93, of Northfield, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, February 28, 2021, following complications from a fall in January. Ron was born in Woodbury on October 3, 1927, and resided in Westville until he moved to Northfield with his beloved wife Francine after they were married on June 14, 1950. Ron graduated from Glassboro State College (now Rowan University) and was an 8th grade math and science teacher at Pleasantville Junior High for 36 years. Ron loved riding dirt bikes and motorcycles with his friends and traveling across the country. He and his family spent summers vacationing in their Pocono home. Ron also loved woodworking and he especially loved making clocks in all sizes and shapes and shared them with family and friends. Anyone that knew Ron fell in love with his kind and generous spirit. Ron is survived by his four sons, Michael, David (Linda), Paul (Diane), Karl (Jami), 10 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Ron was predeceased by his parents, Reinhold Sr. and Mary, his wife Francine, and sister Miriam. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation for Reinhold at Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home, Tilton Road, and Infield Ave, Northfield Tuesday, March 9, 2021, from 6 to 8PM and on Wednesday, March 10, from 12 Noon to 1 PM at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (St Bernadette Church) 1421 New Rd, Northfield NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 1 PM. Burial will be private. To share your fondest memory of Reinhold please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
228 Infield Avenue, Northfield, NJ
Mar
10
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish
1421 New Rd, Northfield, NJ
Mar
10
Mass of Christian Burial
1:00p.m.
St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish (St Bernadette Church)
NJ
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffries & Keates Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincere condolences to the family.
John Mangano
Acquaintance
April 2, 2021
Mr. Fehrenbach was a great and kind teacher. He had a smile that lit up his face, and he always seemed positive and happy. I extend my deepest sympathies to the family. Savor the memories!
Norma Jeanne (Hill) Johnson
Student
March 20, 2021
Wishing peace and solace over the entire family, friends and love ones of Mr. Fehrenbach.
Chakeena Gibbons
March 10, 2021
Mr. Fahrenbach taught me science at Pleasantville Junior High School in the late fifties. It has been so long I have few memories of teachers or fellow students from those years. He is one of the few I remember well. To the family, thanks for sharing his joy of life with the many lives he touched.
Bob Larned
March 9, 2021
I feel blessed to have had such a neat grandfather, or Poppop as we called him. He was always energetic and smiling. He had a kind twinkle in his eyes you couldn´t miss. He liked to make his grandkids laugh. His wood working shop & elaborate back yard always stood out in my mind. And I can see him shining through in my youngest son. Rest easy Poppop, you live on through your family & legacy as a beloved teacher.
Kelly Fehrenbach
March 9, 2021
I will always remember that smile! Now you and Fran can be together. All my love, Dawn
Dawn Fehrenbach
Family
March 9, 2021
Love always, Dawn and kids
March 9, 2021
The Cunningham Family
March 8, 2021
Mr Fehrenbach was a great teacher and man to his family God bless you in this time
Charles Hand
March 6, 2021
We couldn't have picked a better neighborhood to grow up in. Living next door to the Fehrenbach's was the best part. Ron and Fran were the nicest neighbors. WE always enjoyed hearing all about Ron's adventures and travels. He was amazing and his memories will be cherished. He was so proud of his family. Condolences to all.
JoAnn Hannum Bonanni
Neighbor
March 6, 2021
Condolences to the Fehrenbach family.Mr. Fehrenbach was my 6th grade teacher at Woodland ave. School in 1955. He was a fantastic teacher. Although we have many fine teachers through our academic years, there were only two teachers that I still fondly think about both were from Woodland Avenue School; one was Mrs. Hunter, third grade and the other was Mr. Fehrenbach. How lucky we were to have him. Rest well sir, you touched many many lives. Thank you
Judy Childs Niewender
March 6, 2021
My condolences and heartfelt prayers go out to the family of my favorite Math Teacher. May God comfort you during your time of sorrow.
Dianna Graves-Hughes
Student
March 6, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Mr. Fehrenbach's passing. He was one of my favorite teachers at Pville Jr High. He was loved and respected by his students and coworkers. He and his family are in my prayers.
Anna Higbee (Leon)
Student
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family on the passing of Mr. Fehrenbah. I was an eighth grade student in 1968 and learned so much from him. He was my favorite teacher and also a great mentor. To the family please know he was truly a great man and touched sooooo many lives. I am proud to be taught by the best of all times. Rest In Peace. My brother. P.s. I also had a great career in electrical engineering!
- Donald Francis
Donald Francis
Student
March 5, 2021
What a teacher. Enjoyed his classes. Rest easy Sir. PJHS
Carlton Evans
Student
March 5, 2021
A wonderful teacher and a kind soul. I was his student in 73/74, I liked him a lot, and I cant say that about too many teachers I had. RIP sir and I thank you!
Daniel Burke
Student
March 5, 2021
I am sure he will be missed by many friends, family, & previous students. I have many fond memories of him when he was my 6th grade teacher at Woodland Ave School & 7th & 8th grade teacher in Jr. High, both in "Pville", NJ. No question he was my favorite teacher throughout all of my schooling. I remember him clearly and all that I learned from him to this day. He made learning fun & easy to retain. Whenever, I saw him in church over many, many years, I always made a point to talk with him. He is the kind of person that will live forever in my memories.
JoAnn "DeVito" Stewart
March 5, 2021
One of my memorable moments of my Pop- Pop was when we were kids. Every time we would go to his house the first thing he would do is show us the cuckoo clock. He would tell us he has to "wake him up". even as we got older we always wanted to see the cuckoo bird, it was just something he always did with us. When we would go somewhere he would always take the scenic route because it was prettier and a nice ride. I will Miss You Pop-Pop but I know your with Mom-Mom now and she can finally see your great smile again.
Tonya Fenske
Grandchild
March 5, 2021
Mr. Fehrenbach was one of my favorite teachers at PJHS (1959). Always smiling. I remember his determination with his new (glass) contact lenses, even though they irritated his eyes so much. He was a wonderful teacher. Sounds like he enjoyed his life. Prayers for his family.
Crystal Waters-Orchard
Student
March 5, 2021
Great great teacher - I enjoyed him immensely. Really fond memories
Paul Censullo
March 4, 2021
He was key individual, who spurred my interest in math and science. Years later, after getting graduate degrees in electrical engineering, I owe my success to his dedication and humanity for all.
Howard Taylor
March 4, 2021
Great teacher and a lot of fun. I would make it a point to show up first in his math class at Pleasantville Jr. High. We would pitch pennies, nickels and sometimes dimes and quarters. When I first got my license I stopped by his house. He invited me in and took me into his garage to show me his motorcycle. Great man who always remembered his students.
John Clifton
Student
March 4, 2021
May you Rest In Peace gone but never forgotten.
DeborahCabrera Melendez
March 4, 2021
It was my great pleasure being one of Ron's colleagues at PJHS. He was one of best educators and a good friend.
Charlotte London
March 4, 2021
Prayers for comfort & peace during this difficult time. Mr. Fehrenbach was my teacher and was always very kind to me and my sisters.
Priscilla (Lucas) Timberlake
March 4, 2021
Ronnie will be terribly missed on the block. I already miss seeing him sitting on the porch everyday. Always a big smile and a great story to tell. Thanks for always keeping an eye on us- we will miss you!
Mary Dougherty
March 4, 2021
Mr F was a great teacher in PJHS. He took us to the Worlds Fair in NY in 1964. I remember he put some kind of coin in a cupcake and if u got one u could go .... and it is one of my fondest memories. He was very fun n fair and I'm so sorry to hear of his passing
Diane Fernan. Morgenweck
Student
March 4, 2021
He was the nicest guy. Loved by many students at PJHS
Baumgartels
March 4, 2021
Dave - My sincerest condolences to you all on the passing of your dad. May he rest easy now with your mom.
Ellen Ward
Friend
March 4, 2021
My family and I send our sincere condolences. Praying for your comfort, peace, and strength during this time. Mr. Fehrenbach was awesome. God bless your family.
Joyce Coleman
March 4, 2021
Chin up Mike, Dave , Paul and Karl. You guys are lucky to have had your dad for such a long time. Condolences to you and your families
Tom mcglynn
Friend
March 4, 2021
One of my all time favorite Teachers from my Junior High days. He made every class a pleasure to attend and kept it interesting. If you didn't understand something he would work with you until you got it. Truly one of the best teachers ever.
Skip Portale
Blacksburg SC
Skip Portale
Student
March 4, 2021
Mr. Fehrenbach was my math teacher at Pleasantville Junior High School. He is one of those people that jump out in your memories because in some way, they had a very real impact on your life. He was an amazing, fun, yet no nonsense teacher. I feel very fortunate to have had him as a teacher and a role model.
Thomas Carty
Student
March 4, 2021
Mr. Fehrenbach was my favorite teacher ever. His kindness and reassurance to his students helped so many to do well in school. What a sweet spirit he had. I will never forget him.
Linda Brown (Irwin)
March 4, 2021
We will miss that fabulous smile so much ❤
Jami Fehrenbach
Family
March 2, 2021
I wish to express my condolences to you all in the passing of your father. Although the void left by his passing will be felt, know that his positive impact on those whose lives he touched, will live forever in our passing of his stories to others. I thank you all, especially Karl, for allowing me the honor to have known his Dad when we were in college together. His infectious smile, laughter and one heck of a hand grip will always be remembered. We love you guys and will keep your Dad in our prayers.
David Mueller
Family Friend
March 2, 2021
Our sincere condolences go out to the family mr. Farenbach was my teacher in pleasantville high school. And karl is a great co worker. May God Bless the family in this time of sorrow. I believe we all will see him again. God Bless The Plummer family
James Plummer
Student
March 2, 2021
