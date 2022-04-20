Santiesteban, Ricardo E., - 82, of Atlantic City, NJ passed away on April 12, 2022. He worked as a welder for Feders Corporation and was self-employed as a Jack of All Trades. Ricardo enjoyed fishing. Ricardo is survived by his daughter, Eulalia Velez and her husband, Pedro J. Velez; his girlfriend, Laura Cruz; his grandchildren, Michael Gutierrez (Crystal), Natasha Gutierrez, Michael Velez, Alexander Bertot (Jill), Andrew Bertot (Vanessa), Christina Creegan (Brendan), Daniel Bertot, Amaris Bertot, Edward Galatilis, Ricardo Santiesteban, Isaiah Santiesteban, and Julian Santiesteban; his great grandchildren, Odalis Gutierrez, Abiel Velez, Carols Valle, Alexia Millan, Mikee Gutierrez, Enzo Gutierrez, Autumn Gutierrez, Eli Gutierrez, and Elliana Bertot; his great great grandchildren, Kobi White, Gavin White, Landen Bertot, Logan Bertot, Claudia Almy, Charlotte Almy, Cooper Almy, and Brayden Almy; and many nieces, nephews and friends. A service will be held on Saturday, April 23 at 3:00 PM at New Life Wesleyan Church, 800 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City, NJ. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Egg Harbor City. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 20, 2022.