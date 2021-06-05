Capille, Richard Robert (Bob), Sr., - 85, of Egg Harbor Twp, Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on June 3rd. Richard was born and raised in Bargaintown, NJ. He met the love of his life Patricia at cooks store in Northfield. They married in October 1955 and had three children. He worked hard all his life to provide for his family. He worked as a Mason and later a carpenter with his business partner Henry Kiefer. They built Northfield estates and many homes in the Atlantic County area. He loved his coffee and spending most nights at McDonald's with his buddy Jim. He also enjoyed spending mornings at Plumbo's. He is preceded in death by his wife Pat and son Richard Jr. He is mourned by his Sister Delores, children Holly and Brian, Grandchildren Lori (Steve), Larry Jr. (Jackie), Ashley (Irvin). Also his Great-grandchildren Larry III, Aubrey, Ava, Brooklyn, Lucas, and Irvin Jr. Funeral Arrangements made by Adams-Perfect, inc. Burial is at the convenience of the family.



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 5, 2021.