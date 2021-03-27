Csocsan, Richard, - 82, of Galloway, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 24th, surrounded by his loving family. Rich was born in Trenton, New Jersey to the late Louis and Mary Csocsan and resided in Atlantic County for the last 35 years. Rich is remembered for his kind heart, love of golf and gambling, and loyalty to his family and friends. Rich is survived and will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 59 years, Phyllis, his daughter Richelle Ruemeli, his son-in-law Kurt Ruemeli and their four grand "fur babies" Baxter, Bailey, Bella and Percy. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Rich's honor to the Atlantic County Humane Society - online or Attention - Donations - 1401 Absecon Blvd, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 (condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 27, 2021.