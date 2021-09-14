Menu
Richard Edwards Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
211 E. Great Creek Road
Galloway, NJ
Edwards Sr., Richard, - 86, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on September 10, 2021. Richard was involved in heating and cooling most of his life working for Duell Fuel McAllister fuel and his own heating and cooling business and lastly retired as a bus driver for Egg Harbor Twp transportation. He was also honorably discharged from the Navy. Richard and his wife enjoyed traveling and camping to visit family and friends near and far. Richard is survived by his wife, Agnes of 65 years; his son, Richard Jr. (Barbara); his daughters, Norma (Louie) and Diane (Wayne); his 12 grandchildren; his 20 great-grandchildren; his five great-great-grandchildren. Richard was predeceased by one great great grandchild, Baby Jason. Funeral services will be private with a later burial at the Veterans cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wimberg Funeral Home - Galloway
