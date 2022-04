Edwards, Sr., Richard, - 86, of Egg Harbor Twp., passed away on September 10, 2021. Richard was involved in heating and cooling most of his life working for Duell Fuel McAllister fuel and his own heating and cooling business and lastly retired as a bus driver for Egg Harbor Twp transportation. He was also honorably discharged from the Navy. Richard and his wife enjoyed traveling and camping to visit family and friends near and far. Richard is survived by his wife, Agnes of 65 years; his son, Richard Jr. (Barbara); his daughters, Norma (Louie) and Diane (Wayne); his 12 grandchildren; his 20 great-grandchildren; his five great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Betty Myers. Richard was predeceased by one great-great-grandchild, Baby Jason. A graveside service will be held on October 8th at 11:00 am at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences, visit wimbergfuneralhome.com