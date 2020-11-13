Hannan, Richard Fulton, - 73, of Egg Harbor City, NJ passed away on November 5, 2020. A service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Mays Landing. Mr. Hannan was born on December 25, 1946, in Darby, PA. Mr. Hannan was an entrepreneur, a lifelong Catholic, an avid traveler, and a proud member of the U.S. Armed Forces. A person with a gregarious spirit, he loved meeting people, sharing stories and will be remembered for his big, outgoing personality. He is preceded in death by his parents Jeremiah Hannan and Catherine Mulholland Huver and his brothers Jerome and David Hannan. Mr. Hannan is survived by his children, Mary Jane Sisco, Irene Hannan Page (Jonathan), Richard F. Hannan, Jr. (Peilin Chen), Alec M. Hannan, and Hilary Hannan Saylor (Philip). Also survived by his Mulholland cousins, his Huver Cousins, Frank Kurmlavage, and the Wimberg cousins. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VA Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, 3518 Westgate Drive, Ste 200, Durham, NC 27707. A gathering will be held on Saturday, November 14th at 12:30 with a service at 1:00 PM at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery in Estell Manor. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609.965.0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 13, 2020.