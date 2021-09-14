Menu
Richard Hans Gove
Gove, Richard Hans, - 77, of Port Republic, NJ, died on September 10, 2021, at his home. He was born November 2, 1943 in Philadelphia. Soon after, his parents, Dr. R.R. Gove and Anne C. Gove, moved to Brant Beach, NJ. If you grew up in and around post-war Long Beach Island you knew and loved the Gove family. Dick moved his family from The Island to Port Republic while teaching at Southern Regional High School. Shortly thereafter, he started one of the early lawn care businesses and a nationally known decoy trading company, Port Republic Decoys. Dick Gove was proud. Proud of his family. Intensely proud of his wife Lynn, the love of his life through their 56 years of marriage. Proud of his daughter and son, Cynthia and Jared. Proud of his daughter- and son-in-law, Deneen and Chris. Proud of his granddaughters Morgan and Hailey Cullers and Carly Gove – each giving him so much to be proud about. Dick Gove was passionate about many things. Passionate about Southern Regional High School where he was both a student and teacher; passionate about Villanova University and Villanova rugby. Passionate about the bay and the pine barrens, passionate about his hunting with Hutch, Grove, Barch, Cavileer, and Wilson. Passionate about decoys, their history and being a proud decoy Hall-of-Fame honoree. Through it all, Dick made many lifelong friends and special memories in each of the communities he touched. Dick approached all aspects of his life with enthusiasm and energy. Every moment for those that knew him was an adventure. Gone, now, is his presence; left to us is his goodness. In addition to Lynn, Cindy (Thomas), Jared, Deneen, and his grandchildren, Morgan (Patrick), Hailey and Carly (Ryan), Dick is survived by his brother, Dr. Ronald C. Gove (Donna Marie), and his sister, Assemblywoman DiAnne C. Gove. The family extends special appreciation to Zura, Dick's caregiver these recent months. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 15th at 11:00am at OLPH Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S Pitney Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn during the service. Following the mass, the burial will be held at the cemetery in Port Republic. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or AtlantiCare Hospice & Palliative Care.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.
My deepest sympathy for everyone in the family. Dick was quite a person, and rest assured knowing that he will never be forgotten by so many folks. Cherish the good memories.
Richard A. Plank
Friend
September 18, 2021
Lynn, remembering all the good times my Lynn and Dick shared talking, showing, and trading decoys. Blessings to you and your family. May your good memories sustain you now and in the future.
Joanne Robertson
September 16, 2021
had him for a teacher. Entertaining:)
ciggy
September 15, 2021
So sorry for your loss! Prayers for the family! I was the FedEx guy who delivered his medicine
Bill Spencer
September 14, 2021
Michelle Cavileer-Schunk
Friend
September 14, 2021
Michelle Cavileer-Schunk
Friend
September 14, 2021
Praying for you all. Your dad & my daddy are now up there doing some catching up I am sure. Love you all! Love the Schunk family
Michelle Cavileer-Schunk
Friend
September 14, 2021
Our deepest sympathy for your loss. Praying for your family.
Wendy and Mark Chamberlain
Friend
September 14, 2021
May his memory be a comfort to you in the days to come. Our parents are now gone, but we have fond memories of your family growing up on Tenth Street in Ship Bottom. Our mom Isabelle spoke fondly of your family, our Dad LaQuay (Mark) loved talking decoys, hunting and fishing with Dick. They were kindred spirits in that passion. Steven, Dianne & Isabelle Here is what I posted on the SRHS alumni page. Our beloved middle school history teacher, Mr. Gove has passed. He was also our next door neighbor growing up in Ship Bottom. When all of the kids would be out in the neighborhood playing tag or red-light green-light, he would pull up in his red pick-up truck, laughing and wave us all over, then we would pile into the back. Then he would drive us all to the ice cream parlor. His treat. Great memories. Rest in peace Mr. Gove.
The Marks Family
September 14, 2021
Lynn and Family, you know all of the Cavileers loved Dick and continue to love your entire Family. The one emotionally saving joy is the thought of these two friends being together and how happy they where to see each other up there. And yes I believe a decoy show is now in the making. Oh how this makes me smile. Jackie, Michelle and Nicole Cavileer
Jacqueline Cavileer
September 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results