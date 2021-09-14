Gove, Richard Hans, - 77, of Port Republic, NJ, died on September 10, 2021, at his home. He was born November 2, 1943 in Philadelphia. Soon after, his parents, Dr. R.R. Gove and Anne C. Gove, moved to Brant Beach, NJ. If you grew up in and around post-war Long Beach Island you knew and loved the Gove family. Dick moved his family from The Island to Port Republic while teaching at Southern Regional High School. Shortly thereafter, he started one of the early lawn care businesses and a nationally known decoy trading company, Port Republic Decoys. Dick Gove was proud. Proud of his family. Intensely proud of his wife Lynn, the love of his life through their 56 years of marriage. Proud of his daughter and son, Cynthia and Jared. Proud of his daughter- and son-in-law, Deneen and Chris. Proud of his granddaughters Morgan and Hailey Cullers and Carly Gove – each giving him so much to be proud about. Dick Gove was passionate about many things. Passionate about Southern Regional High School where he was both a student and teacher; passionate about Villanova University and Villanova rugby. Passionate about the bay and the pine barrens, passionate about his hunting with Hutch, Grove, Barch, Cavileer, and Wilson. Passionate about decoys, their history and being a proud decoy Hall-of-Fame honoree. Through it all, Dick made many lifelong friends and special memories in each of the communities he touched. Dick approached all aspects of his life with enthusiasm and energy. Every moment for those that knew him was an adventure. Gone, now, is his presence; left to us is his goodness. In addition to Lynn, Cindy (Thomas), Jared, Deneen, and his grandchildren, Morgan (Patrick), Hailey and Carly (Ryan), Dick is survived by his brother, Dr. Ronald C. Gove (Donna Marie), and his sister, Assemblywoman DiAnne C. Gove. The family extends special appreciation to Zura, Dick's caregiver these recent months. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 15th at 11:00am at OLPH Parish, Church of the Assumption, 146 S Pitney Rd, Galloway, NJ 08205. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn during the service. Following the mass, the burial will be held at the cemetery in Port Republic. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home in Galloway 609-641-0001. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dick's memory to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or AtlantiCare Hospice & Palliative Care.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Sep. 14, 2021.