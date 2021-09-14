May his memory be a comfort to you in the days to come. Our parents are now gone, but we have fond memories of your family growing up on Tenth Street in Ship Bottom. Our mom Isabelle spoke fondly of your family, our Dad LaQuay (Mark) loved talking decoys, hunting and fishing with Dick. They were kindred spirits in that passion. Steven, Dianne & Isabelle Here is what I posted on the SRHS alumni page. Our beloved middle school history teacher, Mr. Gove has passed. He was also our next door neighbor growing up in Ship Bottom. When all of the kids would be out in the neighborhood playing tag or red-light green-light, he would pull up in his red pick-up truck, laughing and wave us all over, then we would pile into the back. Then he would drive us all to the ice cream parlor. His treat. Great memories. Rest in peace Mr. Gove.

The Marks Family September 14, 2021