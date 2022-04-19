Hadyka, Fr. Richard Joseph, - 81, of Ocean View, formerly Bayonne, passed away comfortably on Friday, April 15th, surrounded by people that loved and cared for him. Born October 28, 1940 in Bayonne. Baptized at the Church of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel on December 8, 1940. Father Hadyka attended Mount St. Mary's Seminary, Emmitsburg, Md. He was ordained May 20, 1967, in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Camden. Father Hadyka served as parochial vicar of Maris Stella Parish, Avalon; Immaculate Heart of Mary, Woodlynne; St. Mary, Salem; St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Absecon; St. Cecilia, Pennsauken; Resurrection, Marmora; and St. Raymond, Villas. He was chaplain for Camden County institutions, Lakeland. He served as pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Parish, Wildwood Crest, until his retirement in 2009. He is predeceased by his parents Theodore & Agnes, three brothers Theodore, Stanley and Joseph and his beloved friend and companion Msgr. Joseph P. Herron. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and was a proud "Great Uncle". A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 21th, 10:30am at the Church of the Resurrection/ Saint Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora. Viewings will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-8 pm and again on Thursday beginning at 9:30am, at the church. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood – Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 19, 2022.