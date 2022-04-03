Holzer, Rev. Richard B., - 88, of Northfield, was born June 7, 1933 in Somers Point, NJ. He graduated from Pleasantville High School in 1951 and from Rutgers University in 1955. He received his M.Div. degree from the Lutheran Theological Seminary in Philadelphia in 1958 and was ordained to the ministry of Word and Sacrament. He served as pastor of Holy Spirit Lutheran Church, Villas, NJ from 1958 to 1964. Pastor Holzer then moved to Clarion, PA, where he served Grace Lutheran Church from 1965 to 1980. He then served as pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Red Hook, NY, until 1992 when he moved to Northfield, NJ. In his retirement, he has served as interim/stated supply at St. John, Ocean City, NJ and Bethlehem Lutheran, Dorothy, NJ. Pastor Holzer was also a faithful member of the Cape Shore Chorale until his passing.He is predeceased by his brother, Walter H. and his parents, Walter and Ruth Holzer. A Memorial Service will be held on April 9, 2022 at 11am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church 1219 12th Avenue in Dorothy, NJ 08317. Donations may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in memory of Rev. Richard B. Holzer. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect. com



Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 3, 2022.