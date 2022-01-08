Kurtz, Richard A., - of Marmora, formerly of Absecon and Egg Harbor City passed away peacefully surrounded by family on January 5, 2022. Richard grew up in Egg Harbor City and attended Egg Harbor City High School. After high school, he joined the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, Richard began a lifelong career in masonry. He was a meticulous brick mason who learned the craft working with his brothers. In 1959 he started his own successful masonry business, primarily in Ocean City, NJ. The business is still going strong today, run by his son Rich. He married the love of his life Betty Ann, in 1960, with whom he shared a beautiful 39 year marriage until she passed in 1999. Richard is predeceased by his parents Charles and Ida; brothers Chester, Paul, and Charles; sisters Baby, Doris, Gladys, Betsy, and Lillian; nephews Charlie Boy and Butchy. He is survived by his children Ann, Rich and Jim Kurtz; beloved grandsons Jimmy and Joey; many loving nieces, nephews, and countless other relatives and friends. Richard enjoyed cars, going to dinner with his wife and trying his luck at the casinos. He was a fixture at the athletic fields in Absecon and beyond as he frequently traveled to support his children while they were participating in various activities. Richard was a selfless and charitable man who never hesitated to donate his time and expertise to those who needed it. In his later years, he loved spending time with his grandsons and meeting up with friends at Essl's Dugout, Sack O' Subs and Dino's Diner. He always looked forward to joining his "Breakfast Crew" of lifelong friends at McDonalds in Egg Harbor City and more recently sitting on his front porch holding daily chats with his neighbors and friends. Richard also enjoyed spending time on Facebook connecting with friends and family near and far. Richard was a truly humble, compassionate, empathetic and caring man who will be missed by all who knew him. A viewing will be held on Tuesday, January 11 from 6-9 PM at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. A second viewing will be held on Wednesday, January 12 from 10-11amwith a service to follow at 11 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2022.