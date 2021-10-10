LaSasso, Richard "Racer", - 78, of Burlington, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021 in Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton Township. Born and raised in Hammonton, he was the son of the late Frank and Mary Rongione LaSasso. He was a retired Detective Sergeant for the New Jersey State Police, where he served 25 years. Richard liked watching sports especially the Phillies and Eagles. He enjoyed deer hunting, coaching for Hammonton Little League, Hammonton Senior League, and the Hammonton Hawks football team. He was inducted into the Hammonton High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Richard was predeceased by his parents, and his siblings and their spouses, Frank Jr. and Bettie LaSasso, Rosie and John Scaffidi, Marian LaSasso, Dianna Aragona, Robert (Rollo) LaSasso and Linda LaSasso. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Karen Auletta LaSasso, his daughter, and love of his life, Gabriella, his two sons, Richard and Gary and his wife Dawn, three granddaughters, Ava, JoAnna and Emily. Richard is also survived by his brother Joseph and his wife Barbara, his mother in law, Janet Auletta, sister in law, Lori Auletta, his brothers in law, Thomas Auletta, Victor Aragona and his wife Terri, two lifelong friends Gary Brown and Danny Kelly and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held Monday, October 11, 2021, from 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, October 12, 2021 11:00 AM in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ (Mass will be live streamed at Carnesale Funeral Home Facebook). In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Special Olympics
at: support.specialolympics.org
or to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at: www.michaeljfox.org
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 10, 2021.