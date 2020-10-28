Menu
Richard M. Milstead
Milstead, Richard M., - 80, of Millville, passed away peacefully at the Inspira Medical Center in Vineland on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Richard was born in Somers Point, NJ. Richard graduated from Vineland High School (1958), Ohio Wesleyan (1962), and Dickenson Law School in 1965 and was then admitted into the Bar in the same year. He was a member of the Cumberland County Bar and had also served as Cumberland County's Prosecutor for a number of years. He had a 55 year private law practice starting with his father, John, then continuing as Milstead & Ridgeway, and ending his law career with his son Michael at Milstead & Associates. Rich was an avid and skilled golfer, who enjoyed reading and hangin' out on the beach in Ocean City. He had tremendous personality along with an easy going smile and will sorely be missed by all who knew him. Rich is survived by his beloved wife, Marty (of 57 years); 3 sons: Michael (Nicole), Christopher (Alex), and Douglas (Amanda); brother: Jack Milstead (Jane); 9 Grandchildren. Per Richard's request services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Rich's memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691-4183. Written condolences may be sent to: [email protected] or visit our web at: www.rocapshannon.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Oct. 28, 2020.
A respected neighbor for over 40 years. The nicest kept house and yard in the area. Always a smile and kind word from Richard. Sorely missed. Sympathy to Marty and the entire family.
Steve Ries
Neighbor
October 26, 2020
Marty and family,
Sorry to hear of Rich's passing. He was a good friend and fellow board member and you both were good neighbors.
God bless.
Nancy and Earle Everett
earle everett
Friend
October 26, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
October 26, 2020
Marty, I was so sorry and sad to hear of Richard's passing. He was such a nice person and I loved our phone conversations. He went through a lot lately and you took good care of him. So glad that you had 57 years together. You are in my thoughts and prayers and when you need to talk, just give me a call. Love and hugs, Lois
Lois j Williams
Friend
October 26, 2020
Many fond memories of Rich in our VHS years. Trips to the shore, Friday night at Rich's home - cards, jazz, and White Tower burgers! Outstanding example for all of us. Our life was better to have been a friend of Rich.
God Bless! Chuck Bohensky
Chuck Bohensky
Friend
October 26, 2020
Marty and family. We are saddened to learn of Richard’s passing. Our love and prayers are sent to you at this time.
Dr Carlo and Joan Melini
Friend
October 26, 2020