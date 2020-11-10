MURPHY, Richard M., - a 32-year resident of Cape May, NJ, died at home on November 4, 2020. He was 82 years of age. He was born in New York City on May 21, 1938, the son of the late Vincent and Margaret Murphy. Richard was a devoted husband of 51 years who was a loving, compassionate caregiver who stayed by his wife's side until her passing. Richard was a loving father to his three children and grandfather to his eight grandchildren. Richard was also a devout Catholic and embraced his faith deeply. Richard served his country in the United States Navy. One of Richard's greatest pleasures was decorating his house for each holiday. He also enjoyed yard work, playing cards and chess with his grandson Matthew, the beach in the morning, and evenings sitting in the rocking chairs at Congress Hall. He loved his rides on the Cape May Ferry with his wife Eileen, many trips to Charleston, South Carolina, and Disney World. Richard also loved to bake and ride his scooter around Cape May. Survivors include his daughter Denise, husband Richard Boyle of Fair Hill, MD and their four children Ric, Holly, Matthew and Emma; His son Richard Murphy, wife Leah, of Monroe, NY and their son Richie; His son Charles Murphy, wife Jean, of Schwenksville, PA and their three children Brianna, Blake, and Charlie. Richard is further survived by his brother Charles Murphy, wife Laurel of Sheridan, WY; his sister Peggy Sullivan of Bronx, NY, and her son Neil; sister-in-law Catherine Cawley of Daytona Beach, FL, as well as several nieces and nephews. His wife Eileen predeceased him. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 9am-10am at Spilker Funeral Home, 815 Washington St., Cape May. Mass of Christian Burial will follow and begin at 11am at St. John Of God Church (Parish of St. John Neumann), 680 Town Bank Rd, Cape May. Burial with military honors will follow Mass at St. Mary's Cemetery, Cape May. Info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Nov. 10, 2020.