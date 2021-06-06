Ochs, Richard (Rick) Lawrence, - 76, of Brigantine, NJ died on Thursday, May 13, 2021. Born in Rochester, NY, he was the son of the late Lawrence and Margaret (Gillette) Ochs. Rick is survived by his wife; Patricia Duus, sons; Zachary (Jenn) Ochs, Dan (Marie) Gaile, grandsons; Oscar, Michael Gaile, stepson; Brian (Jen) Duus, step-grandchildren; Ella, Cameron, Dylan, and brothers; Al (June Hartman) Ochs, and Dave (Sue) Ochs. After high school, Rick served in the U.S. Navy primarily at Fort Kenitra, Morocco Africa. He then attended Monroe Community College and Rochester Institute of Technology. Rick was employed by Kodak Corporation in Rochester, NY for 25 years in financial accounting. After leaving Kodak he attended the Chapman School of Seamanship in Florida obtaining a captain's license and then spent eight years in the marine insurance and financial industry working for Commercial Union and Sterling Acceptance Corporation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Rick's Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 10:00am at St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church, 331 8th Street South, Brigantine, NJ 08203. Visitation will be held at the church prior to the mass from 9:30am until time of service. Mass will be livestreamed through Keates-Plum funeral home website on facebook. Final commendation and farewell will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at www.michaeljfox.org
or Rock Steady boxing at www.rocksteadyboxing.org/donate
. To leave condolences, pay respects, or share a special memory of Richard please visit www.keatesplum.com
. Arrangements are entrusted to Keates-Plum Funeral Home 609-266-3481.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City from Jun. 6 to Jun. 11, 2021.