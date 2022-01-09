Parsons, Richard Roy, - 75, of Mays Landing, NJ passed away on January 1, 2022. He was born in Newark, NJ on November 30, 1946 to Richard F. and Elna (Whitlock) Parsons. After serving honorably in the U.S. Army, he resided in Newark, NJ, and being an avid fisherman, he bought a boat, "Mr. Natural", and took many trips to Belmar, where he met his future wife, Maureen, from New York. They married in October 1973, lived in Newark for eight years, then moved to Hopatcong, NJ in 1981 with son Eric and daughter Kerrilyn. After a 37-year career as a top-notch auto mechanic, he embarked on a new career as maintenance/handyman extraordinaire. In 2003 they moved to the Oaks of Weymouth in Mays Landing, down the shore, but still remained the NY Yankees' #1 fan. He loved the Ocean City beach and boards, especially Curly Fries, Johnson's Popcorn, and the flag ceremony every year at Sunset Beach, Cape May. He is pre-deceased by his parents, brother Doug, nephew Eddie, and brother-in-law Gene. As a proud devoted and loving husband, Dad, and Pee-pa, he is survived by wife Maureen; son Eric (Joell), daughter Kerri (Carlos Luaces); grandchildren: Taylor, Joey, and Alex; great-granddaughter Braelynn; sisters Violet, Cheryl; many nieces and nephews, a host of beloved friends, and his canine shadow Frankie. His wife and family would like to thank the V.A., Dr. Ajay and staff, and the AtlantiCare Hospice team for their compassionate care. "God, Country, Family and Friends" was the mantra he lived for. Donations in his memory can be made to Warriors on the Water (http://www.warriorsonthewaterltd.com
) or Jenna's Reel Warriors (http://jennasreelwarriors.com
). A graveside service, with full military honors, will be held at Sparta National Veterans Cemetery, 75 North Church Road, Sparta, NJ on January 11th at 11 AM with a celebration of life to follow. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
)
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jan. 9, 2022.