RYAN JR., RICHARD ALOYSIUS "DICK RYAN", - 78, of North Cape May, NJ passed peacefully the morning of May 22, 2021 while holding the hands of his beloved wife Carol and three sons Richard III, Charles (CJ) and Russell. Richard was born and raised in Philadelphia until he and his Sweet Thing (Carol) relocated to Cape May in the 1970's. Richard always loved anything aviation and enlisted in the US Air Force right after high school. After his initial four years of active duty, he traveled the country working in aviation but returned to the US Air Force and the 177th Fighter Wing where he ended up serving a proud total of 33 years, retiring as a Master Sergeant in 2000. Richard was extremely proud to see his three sons all enlist in the US Air Force shortly after his retirement. Richard was well known for being a master-tinkerer, loving grandfather, jokester, and the King of one-liners. He is predeceased by his parents Richard Ryan, Margaret Ryan and granddaughter Kendall Ryan. Richard will greatly be remembered by his loving family which includes his wife of 49 years, Carol; three children, Richard III (and Patricia) Ryan, Charles (and Yvonne) Ryan and Russell (and Melinda) Ryan; six grandchildren; three sisters, Joan (and Dick) Pusey, Eileen Moore and Margaret Lachman; six nephews and one niece. A celebration of Richard's amazing life will take place at the Naval Air Station (NAS) Wildwood Aviation Museum, 500 Forrestal Rd., North Cape May on July 7th 2021 with a Memorial Gathering from 5-7pm and Celebration of Life Ceremony from 7-8pm. Comfortable and casual attire is welcomed. Richard spent his retirement as a volunteer, building and fixing museum aircraft and displays. You may find a few of his hidden contributions in some of the aircraft on display during your visit. Richard loved aviation and teaching others about it and we are certain he would like to see the museum continue to attract young and old. In lieu of flowers, Dick Ryan would rather see donations made to the NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum, 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May, NJ 08204 so everyone can enjoy. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 2, 2021.