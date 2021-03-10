(Evangelista) Bryant, Rita, - 90, of NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 7, 202. Rita was born to the late Nick & Pauline Evangelista in Landisville, NJ and resided there most of her life until her marriage to Reve Bryant, they then moved to Millville, NJ. She was a graduate of Vineland High School and also graduated from the Camden County Business School, receiving a certificate in business administration. Rita began a working career at D.C. Angelo, and retired after working at Prudential Insurance for 30 years. Rita enjoyed the many holiday gatherings with family & friends where she took part in the cooking and baking of goodies for the festivities. She also enjoyed vacationing, with her husband, at their favorite resort in Myrtle Beach, SC. She is survived by her sisters, Eleanor Miles (Ernest) and Evelyn Rance; nieces & nephews, Sherry Pustizzi (Dominick), Ernest Miles Jr. (Peggy) and Kimberly DeCicco (William); great nieces & nephews, Megan, Jason & Shawn Pustizzi, Ernest III (Sarah), Melissa & Kevin Miles; her great-great nephew Jason Miles Pustizzi, Jr.; and her uncle, John Quinesso Sr. In addition to her parents, Rita was predeceased by her husband, Reve in 2017. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her. Due to COVID-19 restrictions everyone must wear a mask and social distance. A funeral home visitation will be held on Friday, march 12, 2021 from 11:30am to 1:30pm followed by a funeral service at 1:30 pm from Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Millville. ARRANGEMENTS are under the supervision of Rone Funeral Service, 1110 East Chestnut Avenue, Vineland, NJ 08360. To send online condolences please visit our website at www.RONEFUNERALSERVICE.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 10, 2021.