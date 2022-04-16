Campione, Rita J., (Morelli), - 89, of Little Egg Harbor, passed on April 13, 2022 at NJ Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland. Born to Frank and Anna DiGiovanni in South Philadelphia, PA. Rita and Adolph left their roots in 1971 to move to the Jersey Shore (Brigantine, NJ) to start a new venture. She was the co-owner of the Viking Marina in Brigantine and opened up Caesars Casino in Atlantic City on June 26th, 1979 until her retirement. Rita cherished the time spent with her family. She is survived by her beloved husband Adolph, devoted mother of Nicholas Campione, Cheryl (Gary) Migliacci and Adolph (Michele) Campione Jr. Loving Grandmother of Jason (Danielle), Bianca (John Bellingeri), Gerri (Daniel Belowich), Renee (Brian) Simek, Jack and Randy. Great Grandmother of Giana, Aiden, Michael and dear sister in law Jean Conti; survived by nieces and nephews. Services are private. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 16, 2022.