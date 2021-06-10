Menu
Rita Di Cosmo
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Demarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 South Lincoln Ave
Vineland, NJ
Di Cosmo, Rita, - 102, of Margate, Rita Di Cosmo (nee Ruggerio) entered into eternal life, at 102 years of age on June 8th, 2021. Beloved mother of Vincent Di Cosmo, Ellissa Paladino (Frank), Francesca Di Cosmo (Leslie Smith), and Andrea Di Cosmo. Dear grandmother of Rachel Rathbone and Adam Rathbone. Loving great-grandmother of Skylar Almeida. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 11th, 2021 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, with funeral services at 11:00AM at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice. If you have not been vaccinated, please wear a mask. Memories, thoughts, and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Service
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ
Jun
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 11:30a.m.
DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home
2755 S. Lincoln Avenue, Vineland, NJ
Jun
11
Service
11:45a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Sacred Heart Cemetery
741 E. Walnut Road, Vineland, NJ
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I spent lots of time with Rita over the years getting to know her. I always saved extra soup for her ! She was always a pleasure and I will miss her alot. My condolences to her family.
Bob (meals on wheels)
Work
June 11, 2021
