Di Cosmo, Rita, - 102, of Margate, Rita Di Cosmo (nee Ruggerio) entered into eternal life, at 102 years of age on June 8th, 2021. Beloved mother of Vincent Di Cosmo, Ellissa Paladino (Frank), Francesca Di Cosmo (Leslie Smith), and Andrea Di Cosmo. Dear grandmother of Rachel Rathbone and Adam Rathbone. Loving great-grandmother of Skylar Almeida. Family and friends will be received on Friday, June 11th, 2021 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, with funeral services at 11:00AM at the DeMarco-Luisi Funeral Home, 2755 S. Lincoln Ave., Vineland. Burial will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice
. If you have not been vaccinated, please wear a mask. Memories, thoughts, and prayers may be extended to the family by visiting dlfuneral.com
.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jun. 10, 2021.