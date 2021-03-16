Smith, Rita M. (nee Ford), - 102, of Hammonton, NJ passed away on March 13, 2021. A life-long resident of Hammonton, she was the last member of the Hammonton H.S. Class of 1936. She was proud of the 40+ years she spent working a second career at Italiano's Maplewood Restaurant until she retired at age 94. Rita was predeceased by her husband, William Smith, five siblings and other family and dear friends too numerous to list. She is survived by her children, Lois Giordano (Carmen) of Hammonton, Robert Smith (Nancy) of South Carolina, and William Smith, Jr. (Linda) of Egg Harbor Township, 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and her beloved Maplewood family. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish/St. Joseph's Church, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ. Inurnment will follow at Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton, NJ. There will be no viewing or visitation before the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Religious Teachers Filippini, Villa Walsh, 455 Western Ave. Morristown, NJ, 07960 or a charity of your choice
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 16, 2021.