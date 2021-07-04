Menu
Rita M. Tester
Tester, Rita M (Stracciolini), - 77, passed away June 18, 2021. Rita worked as an EKG Technician at Cape Regional. She is predeceased her son William, and former spouse Adrian (2021). Rita is survived by her son Scott (Joanne) Tester and their children Kyle and Emma, son Shawn (Darlene Gau) Tester and their children Lola and Lucy, and grandson Devin Tester. Services were privately held. Condolences can be shared at www.EvoyFuneralHome.com.
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Life became so difficult.... I'm so glad you found your eternal peace. God Bless you Rita.
Mary Docherty
Other
July 6, 2021
Worked with Rita for many years, Rest In Peace Rita.
Kathleen hunsicker
Work
July 6, 2021
