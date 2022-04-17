Menu
Robert Gerald "Bobbie" Aiken
Aiken, Robert "Bobbie" Gerald, - 73, of Mays Landing, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Born and raised in Pleasantville, NJ., he attended Pleasantville high school, class of 1967. Bobbie was the 4th generation of upholsterers in the family business "Aiken's Upholstery". In 1983, Bobbie began his 32 year career in the Atlantic City Casinos as a lead upholsterer at the Playboy Casino and later Showboat Casino until he retired in 2012. In 1969, Bobbie enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and proudly served his country in Vietnam. He earned the rank of Sergeant. Bobbie was also involved in the community. He was an avid member of the Mays Landing Yacht Club, Mays Landing Chamber of Commerce, American Legion Post 254, VFW post 220, and a long time member of the Carpenter's Local Union 623/255. Bobbie's legacy and memory will forever be cherished by his devoted wife of 39 years, Patricia (Volk) and their fur-baby Sara, his son Eric Aiken (Kristin), daughter Erica Bowen (Tony) and grandchildren Marine Corps LCpl Kaden Bowen, Paige Aiken, Kacey Bowen and Cale Aiken; His sisters Virginia Habermehl (Walt Johnson) and Elaine Ward (Bill); Half siblings Earle Aiken (Chris), Patrick Aiken (Valerie) and Kim Shurig; Along with his mother in law, Patricia Volk and many other family and close friends who loved him. A viewing will be held on Friday, April 22, 2022 from 10-12, with services beginning at 12pm at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Legion Post 430; P.O. Box 102, Cologne, NJ, 08213. Info & Condolences to: www.boakesfuneralhome.com
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Apr. 17, 2022.
