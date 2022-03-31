Ballard, Robert C. "Bob", - 69, of Milmay, NJ passed away on Monday afternoon March 28, 2022 at the Mainland Division AtlantiCare Reg. Med Ctr after an extended illness. Bob was born in Chicago & moved to Milmay at the age of 8 and remained a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Mary (Downs) & William Ballard. Bob was graduate of St. Augustine Preparatory School Class of 1970. After his graduation he entered the U.S. Navy and served on the U.S.S. Puget Sound (AD-38) Destroyer Tender. Before retiring from the Borgata in 2018 Bob was employed as a Beverage Manager. He had a lifelong career in the Hotel/Casino Industry. He enjoyed playing softball, was an avid sports fan & reader and was a history and movie buff. He loved his rock music and listening to the "The Who". Most of all he enjoyed being with his family. He was extremely proud of his daughter's achievements & the greatest joy in his life were his beautiful grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 45 yrs; Donna M. (Bertonazzi) Ballard, 2 daughters; Melanie Jones & Erin (Dennis) Cheli, Jr. 4 grandchildren; Harlen Jones III, Colton Jones, Rena & Gianina Cheli, 2 brothers; William (Sylvia) Ballard, Jr. & Brian (Anna) Ballard, 3 sisters; Mary Beth (Joe) Forcinito, Jeanne (Rodney) Olsen & Kristina (Claudia) Ballard-McErlain as well as the extended Ballard & Bertonazzi families. A very special Thank You to all of the staff on 3 Harbor at A.R.M.C. for the excellent care given to Bob during his illness. Relatives & friends will be received on Saturday from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Road, Vineland, NJ followed by a Military Graveside Funeral Service at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor, NJ on Saturday at 2:00 pm. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Published by The Press of Atlantic City on Mar. 31, 2022.